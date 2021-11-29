MEXICALI — Un oficial de policía de Mexicali murió el domingo por el coronavirus, dijo la corporación.
El agente policial fue identificado como Iván de Jesús González Ochoa, de 37 años.
El oficial murió a las 2:30 de la tarde en el Hospital General de Mexicali.
González Ochoa ingresó por primera vez en el hospital el 14 de noviembre con neumonía.
La Fraternidad de la Policía de Mexicali lamentó la pérdida de un policía que fue descrito como un oficial valiente y trabajador.
La fraternidad expresó sus condolencias a la familia y compañeros policías.
La Ciudad de Mexicali también expresó sus condolencias en las redes sociales.
