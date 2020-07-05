OCOTILLO —Un conductor no identificado murió después de haberse accidentado en su vehículo el viernes por la tarde en la carretera interestatal 8 en dirección oeste, cerca del Camino Mountain.
El incidente fue reportado al 911 alrededor de las 3:45 de la tarde, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El vehículo se volcó en el lugar y aterrizó en el centro de la carretera.
Los socorristas que llegaron al lugar de los hechos declararon que el conductor estaba muerto a las 4:15 de la tarde.
No hubo más información disponible de inmediato.
