BRAWLEY — Una mujer de 59 años murió a las 12:37 de la madrugada de este viernes después de que el vehículo en el que viajaba se involucrara en una colisión.
Según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial, la mujer, que fue trasladada al Centro de Salud Pioneers Memorial.
De acuerdo al reporte, la conductora no llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad en el momento de la colisión.
