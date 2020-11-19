MEXICALI — El dirigente municipal del PAN en Mexicali, Antonio López Merino, ha fallecido.
El Comité Estatal del PAN dio a conocer de manera oficial el fallecimiento del líder blanquiazul.
Fuentes internas del partido indicaron que López Merino perdió la vida a consecuencia de un paro cardiaco.
El dirigente local panista fue Secretario del Ayuntamiento durante el periodo de Gustavo Sánchez, además de haber desempeñado diversos cargos tanto a nivel estatal como municipal.
Miembros del partido lamentaron el deceso en redes sociales.
