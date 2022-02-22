IMPERIAL — El primer Jefe de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial, Rudy Medina, ha fallecido.
El suceso fue confirmado por el actual Director de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial, Alfredo Estrada.
Medina ocupó el cargo entre 1963 y 1980.
De acuerdo a Estrada, el ex Jefe de Bomberos fue vital para crear la Oficina de Servicios de Emergencia en el Condado, al colocar las bases de lo que la agencia es ahora.
“Fue mi privilegio y mi honor haberlo conocido durante el aniversario 50 del departamento”, indicó Estrada.
Medina fue quien le dio al actual director su primer empleo como bombero, recordó.
La agencia prepara una ceremonia en honor de Medina en los siguientes días.
