MEXICALI — El quinto oficial de policía de esta ciudad ha fallecido a consecuencia del Coronavirus del 2019.
La policía local informó que el agente llevaba por nombre Artemi Favela Rodríguez.
El agente, quien llevaba más de 31 años de labor, había sido asignado al área de Separos de Zona Valle Sur.
El agente fue ingresado a la Clínica 30 del IMSS el pasado 21 de mayo.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, debido a su edad el agente fue enviado a su residente por la Contingencia del COVID19 desde el 18 de marzo.
A Favela Rodríguez le sobreviven su esposa y dos hijos.
