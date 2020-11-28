GLAMIS — Un hombre de 69 años de Great Bend, Kansas, murió después de haberse involucrado en un accidente de vuelco de un vehículo todo terreno el martes, informó la oficina forense del condado.
William Lance Walter sucumbió a las heridas en el lugar.
Alrededor de las 11:55 de la mañana del martes, una persona notificó al 911 que un hombre que estaba inconsciente pero respiraba entrecortadamente se había involucrado en un accidente de vehículo todo terreno.
El incidente ocurrió justo al sur de Gecko Campground, al este de Camino Gecko.
Un agente acudió al lugar de los hechos, donde localizó a Walter y notificó a la oficina del forense poco después.
