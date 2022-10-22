Today

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 81F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.