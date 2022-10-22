EL CENTRO -- Un individuo que apenas el pasado martes cumplió 41 años de edad fue encontrado sin vida aparentemente por sobredosis.
Reportes de la policía de El Centro indican que el fallecido fue localizado a las 4:46 de la tarde de este jueves 20 de octubre cerca del edificio de Volunteers of America ubicado en el 1960 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
Los autoridades locales solicitaron la presencia del forense del Condado de Imperial a fin de hacerse cargo del cuerpo.
Reportes de la policía indican que el fallecido presuntamente murió por sobredosis de opioides.
