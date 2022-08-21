BRAWLEY -- En redes sociales, la Ciudad de Brawley mostró los resultados del programa de combate al grafiti en la ciudad.
Las autoridades decidieron realizar cambios al programa en fechas recientes para deshacerse de las pintas que afectan la imagen de la norteña ciudad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.