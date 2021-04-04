CALEXICO — Una persona fue multada por agentes federales luego de haber sido sorprendida al intentar cruzar a los Estados Unidos verduras, huevos y chicharrón de cerdo.
David Salazar, Director de Puertos Fronterizos en el Valle Imperial, informó que el viajero se hizo acreedor a una sanción de 175 dólares.
De acuerdo al funcionario, el viajero trató de pasar con una cartera con 12 huevos, cerca de 20 papas y tres platos con chicharrón.
El incidente se registró en Garita Oeste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.