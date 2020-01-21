EL CENTRO — Un automovilista fue multado por no haber tramitado su licencia para conducir en hechos registrados la noche de este domingo 19 de enero.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el conductor, quien fue identificado como Arturo Alan Rodríguez, de 18 años de edad, fue detenido en la cuadra marcada con los números 600 de Avenida Adams.
El conductor fue detenido por una infracción de tránsito a las 8:34 de la tarde.
Rodríguez mostró a las autoridades una identificación emitida en California, pero indicó a la policía no haber tramitado su licencia de manejo.
