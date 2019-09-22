EL CENTRO — La propietaria de una residencia fue sancionada por las autoridades luego de presuntamente haber contribuido a que un menor cometiera un acto delictivo la noche del pasado jueves 19 de septiembre.
El incidente ocurrió en una residencia situada en la cuadra marcada con los números 1000 al sur del Camino Clark.
Una persona reportó al 911 alrededor de las 11:30 de la noche música a alto volumen y posiblemente una fiesta donde había menores ingiriendo bebidas alcohólicas.
Agentes policiacos acudieron al sitio, donde cancelaron la fiesta y emitieron la sanción contra la propietaria de la residencia.
