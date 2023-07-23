EL CENTRO – The new Imperial County Superior Court building located on Wake Avenue is scheduled to open this October.
This was confirmed by two sources from the California Judiciary Branch.
In an email, Maria Rhinehart, Executive Director of the County Superior Court, reported that the opening date of the $73.4 million building has been constantly changing. The local court official explained that the Judiciary has again rescheduled the opening date at the end of October.
Blaine Corren, Public Affairs representative with the California Judicial Council, said that authorities are in the process of final inspections and closure activities.
The judicial spokeswoman added that authorities expect construction to be completed in September or October.
Once construction is complete, it will be up to the Imperial County Superior Court to set the official opening date, Corren said in an email.
On the other hand, the cost of construction has increased by about four million dollars since the project was first started.
The spokeswoman attributed the rise in cost to the COVID pandemic and problems in the supply chain.
In September 2021, this newspaper reported that judiciary authorities were scheduled to open the new courtroom by June 2022.
Last September, the Judicial Council spokeswoman said the agency hoped to finish the project during the winter and begin occupancy of the building in the spring. At that time, the authorities hoped to finish with aesthetic cosmetic appointments, the installation of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, as well as the fire sprinklers.
The new El Centro Courthouse project provides a new four courtroom courthouse, including support spaces and 132 surface parking spaces for the public, jury, and staff, according to the Judicial Council website.
The project consolidates the court operations of two facilities and will alleviate the current space deficit, increase security, and replace inadequate and outdated buildings in Imperial County, the Judiciary states on its website.
The site, which is located on Wake Avenue in south El Centro, is approximately 3.57 acres.
The architectural and engineering works were carried out by Safdie Rabines Architects. According to the architectural firm’s website the building was to be ready last December.
The construction management agency was Vanir Construction Management, Inc., and the construction manager at risk is Nielsen Construction.
According to the website, the Imperial County Superior Court of California provides criminal judicial functions from two facilities – the historic Imperial County Courthouse in El Centro and a branch of the court in Brawley.
“The separation of criminal calendars in two venues generates operational inefficiencies and harms the administration of justice,” Judiciary project’s page reads.
The main courthouse is the historic Imperial County Courthouse, built in 1923. Four of its seven courtrooms are devoted to criminal calendars, the Council adds.
For its part, the Brawley court houses criminal proceedings when courtrooms are not available in the historic courthouse, which is frequently the case.
“In both facilities, the courtrooms are insufficient and overcrowded, and have deficiencies in life safety, protection, and accessibility,” the Judiciary said.
According to state authorities, this project will provide a new four-courtroom facility that will consolidate all criminal court functions in one location.
The Imperial County Courthouse on Main Street will continue to hear civil, family, small claims, and traffic cases, while the Brawley courthouse will be closed.
Construction began in December 2018 and was expected to be completed this month.
