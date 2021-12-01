EL CENTRO — A partir de este martes 30 de noviembre del 2021, el Centro Médico Regional de El Centro impedirá a visitantes ingreso a sus instalaciones para ver a los pacientes internados.
En redes sociales, el hospital detalló que la prohibición incluye a pacientes sin COVID, así como pacientes en la Sala de Emergencias.
“Como una opción para las visitas en persona, familiares y amigos tienen la posibilidad de programar una video llamada para mantenerse conectados con sus seres queridos”, concluyó el hospital.
