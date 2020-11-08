SACRAMENTO — El Gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, designó este viernes a Marcus Pollard como director del Centro Correccional Richard J. Donovan en el Departamento de Correcciones y Rehabilitación de California.
Pollard, de 55 años de edad y residente de Imperial, se ha desempeñado como director interino del Centro Donovan desde 2019.
Pollard ocupó varios cargos en la prisión estatal de Calipatria desde 2014 a 2019, incluido el administrador adjunto jefe, el administrador correccional y capitán correccional.
Fue Capitán Correccional de la Prisión Estatal Ironwood de 2007 a 2014.
Pollard ocupó varios cargos dentro de la Prisión Estatal Centinela de 1994 a 2007, incluyendo Teniente Correccional, Sargento Correccional y Oficial Correccional.
El puesto no requiere confirmación Senatorial.
En el cargo, Pollard va a recibir como compensación 162 mil 024 dólares anuales.
Pollard se encuentra registrado como votante Demócrata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.