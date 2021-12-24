Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in on gusty winds. High 68F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.