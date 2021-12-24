IMPERIAL — La cadena Deportiva del Valle Imperial (VSN) realizó en fechas recientes su primer cena de premiación a los mejores atletas y entrenadores del fútbol americano local.
En una ceremonia realizada el pasado lunes 20 de diciembre en un restaurante de esta ciudad, la cadena virtual entregó el premio al Ofensivo del Año a Ethan Gutiérrez, de Brawley.
El galardón como Defensivo del Año fue para Kye Bishop de Imperial.
El Premio como Entrenador del Año fue para Jon Self, de Brawley.
El de Administrador Deportivo del Año fue para el director atlético de Brawley, Billy Brewer.
Además, fueron entregados reconocimientos como Jugadores de Juegos celebrados en la temporada reciente: Christopher Tiernan, de Imperial, por el partido ante Vikingos de Holtville; Charlie Sullivan, de Central, por el duelo de los Espartanos contra Bulldogs de Calexico; Sergio Garcia, también Espartano, por el cotejo entrée Central y Del Valle, en El Paso, Texas; al Lince Ethan Gutierrez le fu otorgado el reconocimiento por el juego ante Imperial; al Espartano Josiel Rodriguez, le fue entregado el galardón por el partido ante Imperial; el Vikingo Donovan Johnston fue premiado por el encuentro ante Vincent Memorial; el Espartano Damian Rodriguez fue reconocido por el Campeonato de la Ciudad ante Southwest; el Tigre Pablo Moreno fue premiado por el juego contra Calexico; el Bulldog Abram Zazueta fue reconocido por el partido ante Vincent Memorial en la Batalla de la Frontera e Isaiah Young, jugador Lince, por el Juego de la Campana ante Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.