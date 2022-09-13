SACRAMENTO — La Liga de Ciudades de California anunció el viernes que el concejal de la ciudad de El Centro, Edgard García, ha sido nombrado miembro de su junta directiva 2022-23.
El anuncio se hizo como parte de la Conferencia y Exposición Anual de la Liga de Ciudades de California.
Establecida en 1898, la Liga de Ciudades de California es una asociación estatal sin fines de lucro que aboga por las ciudades ante los gobiernos estatal y federal, y brinda servicios de educación y capacitación a los funcionarios municipales electos y designados.
