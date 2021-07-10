sunbeam

El equipo Allstars de Sunbeam han conseguido el campeonato del Distrito 22. TOMADA DE INTERNET

El equipo de Ligas Pequeñas de Sunbeam ha conseguido el campeonato dentro del Distrito 22.

Los Allstars de la Liga Menor terminaron invictos en la temporada.

Ahora, el equipo pasará al torneo en San Diego con el fin de buscar un boleto a la Serie Mundial de las Ligas Pequeñas.

