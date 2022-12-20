BRAWLEY — La ciudad publicó que la Biblioteca Pública de Brawley ahora ofrece Talk Time, conversaciones gratuitas en inglés para mayores de 16 años que no hayan terminado la escuela secundaria.
La publicación decía que los participantes deben saber inglés de nivel principiante.
Su nuevo horario es los miércoles de 15:00 a 16:00 horas en el Centro de Alfabetización (antigua librería). Para más información comunicarse al (760) 344-1891.
