EL CENTRO — El Centro de Recursos LGBT del Valle Imperial ofrecerá clases de arte gratuitas después de la escuela a partir del 25 de octubre.
Las clases se darán todos los martes de 3:30 a 5 de la tarde.
Cada sesión dura cuatro semanas y todos los materiales están incluidos.
El Centro de Recursos IVLGBT dijo que las clases tendrán de ocho a 12 estudiantes por sesión, y la inscripción se realiza por orden de llegada.
El programa finaliza en marzo de 2023.
Para más información llame al (760) 592-4066 o (707) 740-9401, o envíe un correo electrónico a info@ivlgbtcenter.com
