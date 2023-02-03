HEBER -- El Distrito Escolar Primario de Heber (HESD en inglés) publicó sobre su capacitación para padres IReady y Google Classroom el 9 de febrero en el salón de usos múltiples de la Escuela Primaria Dogwood de 5:30 a 6:30 de la tarde.
Según la publicación, los padres deben llevar a su estudiante, su Chromebook e información de inicio de sesión, como correo electrónico y contraseña.
Para registrarse, comuníquese con Rosa Rubio al (760) 337-6530 ext. 2604 o al correo electrónico rrubio@hebersd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.