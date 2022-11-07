CALEXICO — La Biblioteca Conmemorativa Enrique Camarena invita a la comunidad a su "Grupo de Conversación Hablemos" para mayores de 18 años para practicar habilidades para hablar inglés.
Las sesiones de grupo son todos los jueves a las 5:30 de la tarde.
Este es un programa en persona, pero los asistentes también pueden iniciar sesión a través de ZOOM.
Para más información o preguntas llame al (760) 768-2170.
