CALÉXICO — La Biblioteca Camarena Memorial recordó el sábado a la comunidad el recurso GetSetUp que ofrece más de 40 clases en vivo todos los días y 25 durante los fines de semana.
GetSetUp cuenta con un catálogo de más de 500 clases para adultos mayores en las áreas de salud física, mental, social y vocacional y tecnología del aprendizaje.
Para acceder a estos cursos, los miembros de la comunidad interesados necesitan sus tarjetas de biblioteca.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con la Biblioteca Camarena Memorial al (760) 768-2170.
