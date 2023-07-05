BRAWLEY -- La Biblioteca Pública de Brawley tendrá una serie de talleres para adultos los miércoles del mes de julio siendo el primero un Taller Básico de Computación a las 4 de la tarde el 12 de julio.
El 19 de julio a las 4 de la tarde será un taller para crear un currículum y el 26 de julio será un taller para crear un correo electrónico a las 4 de la tarde. Todos los talleres se llevan a cabo en la biblioteca ubicada en el 400 de Calle Main Suite 1.
Para obtener más información, envíe un correo electrónico a adultliteracy@brawley-ca.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.