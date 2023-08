Today

Tonight

Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 91F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.