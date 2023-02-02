EL CENTRO -- La organización MANÁ del Valle Imperial anunció que BHE Renewables les otorgó cinco mil dólares para su programa de becas.
Según la publicación, el programa de becas MANÁ del Valle Imperial apoya y reconoce a los estudiantes locales destacados que están comprometidos con continuar su educación.
Las solicitudes de becas se abrirán el miércoles 1 de febrero.
Las becas estarán disponibles para estudiantes de último año de preparatoria y del Colegio del Valle Imperial.
Para descargar la Solicitud de Becas 2023, visite el sitio de internet de MANÁ del Valle Imperial.
