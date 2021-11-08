EL CENTRO — Ha sucedido otra vez.
Este lunes, el Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial informó alrededor de las 3 de la madrugada que un apagón registrado en Brawley y Calipatria ha dejado este lunes a más de 6 mil clients sin servicio.
En Brawley fueron casi 5 mil 100 clientes y en Calipatria otros mil 521.
Un problema similar ocurrió el domingo en Calipatria.
Hasta las 11 de la mañana de este lunes las autoridades no han dado a conocer actualizaciones sobre el restablecimiento del servicio eléctrico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.