El Juez del Tribunal Superior del Condado de Imperial, Poli Flores Jr., anunció que su novela “In the Shadow of the Sun”, fue seleccionada como finalista del premio Libro del Año dentro de la categoría de ficción y misterio.
El jurado del Premio Internacional del Libro Latino seleccionó la obra del juez local a fin de que participe en la ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el 21 de octubre en Los Angeles.
El premio fue creado hace 25 años en parte por el actor Edward James Olmos y es considerado como el premio literario hispano en los Estados Unidos.
El comité ha reconocido en el pasado a autores como Isabel Allende y Mario Vargas Llosa, entre otros.
