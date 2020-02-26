Las Escocesas de Vincent Memorial vencieron este martes 74-33 a la preparatoria Horizon para acceder a la final de baloncesto femenil de la División 5 en la Sección San Diego.
Las fronterizas obtuvieron su boleto al juego final que se disputa este jueves 27 de febrero.
Las locales se miden ante Hoover, que derrotó a San Ysidro por marcador de 60-47.
Las Escocesas de Vincent derrotaron el sábado 22 por marcador de 66-26 a la Academia Guajome Park para avanzar a la semifinal.
Las fronterizas accedieron a cuartos de final luego de descansar en la jornada preliminar gracias a su ubicación en la siembra divisional.
La final ha sido programada para realizarse el jueves 27 en la Preparatoria Carlsbad.
