IMPERIAL — Las peleadoras Jocelyn Avelar, Ariah Barragán y Natalia Montiel han obtenido su pase al torneo de maestras de la Federación Interescolástica de California.
Además, Barragán ha obtenido el Premio como Jugadora Más Valiosa.
“Estamos muy orgullosos de su dedicación y trabajo duro en este programa de lucha libre”, escribió la Preparatoria de Imperial en redes sociales.
El torneo de maestras se desarrollará la siguiente semana.
De acuerdo a los resultados individuales, Avelar, quien participa en las 118 libras, consiguió el segundo lugar; Barragán terminó en primer sitio dentro de las 123 libras y Montiel fue tercera en las 139 libras.
