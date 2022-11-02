Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 76F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Gusty winds diminishing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.