HOLTVILLE — Las Vikingas de Holtville derrotaron la tarde de este martes a Mira Mesa 3-1 para llegar a la final de la División 3.
En el juego de campeonato divisional, las Vikingas enfrentarán este viernes a la preparatoria Helix, que viene de vencer 3-1 a Foothills Christian.
Previamente, Holtville venció en segunda ronda a San Pasqual 3-0 y a Tri-City Christian en primera ronda por 3-0.
En la División 4, las Tigresas de Imperial enfrentan este miércoles a Clairemont en las semifinales.
El otro partido semifinal es disputado por las Espartanas de Central y Horizon Prep.
La final se disputa el sábado 5 de noviembre.
