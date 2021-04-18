CALEXICO — La campeona nacional Nayra “Yaya” Oceguera, y su hermana, la ex campeona nacional, Lizbeth Oceguera, se preparan para participar el 23 y 24 de abril próximo en un torneo que se desarrollará en el municipio de Playas de Rosarito.
El torneo lleva por nombre “Torneo Internacional En Busca de un Campeón”.
El evento se desarrollará en un famoso bar de dicha ciudad.
Yaya recientemente participó en el torneo nacional de boxeo en Shreveport, Louisiana, donde resultó ganadora luego de tres peleas.
Lizbeth, por su parte, enfrentó a la rival más fuerte dentro de su categoría.
