EL CENTRO — Un residente del poniente del Camino Ross presuntamente persiguió a un intruso fuera de su casa el jueves por la mañana, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Al llegar a su vivienda, el residente escuchó a alguien dentro de la residencia. Al bajar las escaleras, el habitante encontró al intruso y lo persiguió hasta que salió de la casa.
El intruso huyó en un tipo desconocido de vehículo.
El residente notificó al 911 alrededor de la 1:26 de la madrugada del jueves y las unidades del Alguacil llegaron al lugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.