NILAND — El personal de registros de la prisión estatal de Calipatria continuó el jueves su tradición de décadas de distribuir juguetes, guantes, gorros, calcetines, jugos y galletas a los escolares de la escuela primaria Grace Smith.
El programa Tootsie Tree de la prisión se remonta a unos 30 años.
Por lo general, cada año se entregan entre 80 y 90 bolsas llenas de artículos útiles.
