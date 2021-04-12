EL CENTRO— El Alguacil del Condado de Imperial, Raymond Loera, presentó una solicitud de fondos por 250 mil 267 dólares ante el Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos.
Los recursos, provenientes del Programa de Fondos Suplementarios de Emergencia, serían utilizados para la compra de equipo y otros artículos para la División de Correcciones.
La idea es responder apropiadamente a la emergencia causada por la pandemia de Coronavirus.
