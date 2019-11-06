BRAWLEY — La Cámara de Comercio de esta ciudad instó a quienes vayan a acudir a la Noche del Mariachi de este miércoles a comportarse de forma respetuosa y cortes.
Dicha conducta debe guardarse con los guardias de seguridad, el personal de la ciudad, voluntarios y vendedores.
El organismo recordó que este es un evento familiar y sin costo para los asistentes.
“Instamos a todos a beber responsablemente”, indicó el organismo.
Además, los organizadores del evento, que forma parte del Rodeo 2019, pidieron a la comunidad a mantener limpio el sitio donde se llevará a cabo la Noche del Mariachi al depositar la basura en su lugar.
