La Cámara de Comercio de Brawley pidió a la comunidad mantener el orden durante la Noche de Mariachi que se celebra este miércoles. CORTESIA

BRAWLEY — La Cámara de Comercio de esta ciudad instó a quienes vayan a acudir a la Noche del Mariachi de este miércoles a comportarse de forma respetuosa y cortes.

Dicha conducta debe guardarse con los guardias de seguridad, el personal de la ciudad, voluntarios y vendedores.

El organismo recordó que este es un evento familiar y sin costo para los asistentes.

“Instamos a todos a beber responsablemente”, indicó el organismo.

Además, los organizadores del evento, que forma parte del Rodeo 2019, pidieron a la comunidad a mantener limpio el sitio donde se llevará a cabo la Noche del Mariachi al depositar la basura en su lugar.

