EL CENTRO — La Ciudad de El Centro ha anunciado que su evento Art & Music in the Park originalmente programado para el 15 de enero se pospuso hasta nuevo aviso debido al reciente aumento de casos de COVID-19.
Quienes tengan preguntas deben comunicarse con la oficina de Parques y Recreación al (760) 337-4555.
La ciudad también ha convocado una reunión especial para el lunes al mediodía para actualizar a la comunidad sobre el último aumento de COVID.
La reunión será accesible a través de Zoom: teléfono: (669) 900-6833; ID de reunión: 875 1996 7012; contraseña: 337952
