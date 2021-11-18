SACRAMENTO — El senador estatal Republicano, Jim Nielsen, representante de Red Bluff, expresó su preocupación ante el informe de la Oficina del Analista Legislativo, The 2022-23 Budget: California's Fiscal Outlook, que proyecta un superávit de 31 mil millones de dólares.
Según el legislador, un superávit de 31 mil millones no es una invitación a construir obligaciones de gasto futuras.
“Los demócratas legislativos utilizaron su bolsa de trucos el año pasado para evitar activar el Límite Gann, que restringe la rapidez con la que puede crecer el gasto estatal”, apuntó.
El Límite Gann, que se aprobó inmediatamente después de la Proposición 13, expresa que el excedente de recursos debe ser devuelto a los contribuyentes o usarse para funciones esenciales, como educación, infraestructura y pago de deudas.
