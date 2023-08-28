CALEXICO -- La Biblioteca Camarena Memorial invita a las familias a asistir a su evento de celebración de la Fiesta Mexicana de 5:00 pm a 7:00 pm el jueves 28 de septiembre.
El evento contará con artes, manualidades, juegos, cuentos, libros y refrigerios gratuitos. Los asistentes pueden usar su atuendo mexicano favorito.
La inscripción será en línea se llevará a cabo del lunes 11 de septiembre al miércoles 27 de septiembre. El programa es para niños de 0 a 12 años.
