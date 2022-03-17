BRAWLEY — La Cámara de Comercio de la ciudad de Brawley solicitó el cierre de vialidades en esta ciudad a fin de llevar a cabo el festival del Taco del Valle Imperial.
El evento se desarrollará el jueves 5 de mayo de 2 de la tarde a 11 de la noche.
Para realizar el evento, la organización presentó una solicitud a las autoridades para cerrar un tramo de la calle Main.
Además, la Cámara de Comercio solicitó la exención del pago de la tarifa por el cierre de la vialidad y permiso para la venta de alcohol durante el festival.
Cabe señalar que la tarifa por el cierre de la vialidad tiene un costo de 500 dólares, informó la Directora de Parques y Recreación, Rachel Fonseca.
