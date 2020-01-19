EL CENTRO — El Presidente de la Junta de Supervisores del Condado de Imperial, Luis Plancarte, encabezará el discurso anual sobre el estado del gobierno local a inicios de febrero.
El evento tendrá lugar el próximo 6 de febrero a partir de las 6 de la tarde.
Plancarte, quien representa al Distrito 2, presentará su discurso en el Edificio de la Corte Superior del Condado, ubicado sobre Calle Main.
