EL CENTRO — A fin de responder dudas y escuchar denuncias por parte de la ciudadanía hispanoparlante de esta ciudad, los miembros del Concejo llevan a cabo este miércoles 1 de abril una sesión inédita en castellano.
Así lo dio a conocer el gobierno municipal a través de un anuncio.
La sesión dará inicio a las 12 del mediodía.
Debido a las restricciones por la alerta sanitaria, la sesión se llevará a cabo de forma virtual.
Para participar en la sesión, los residentes pueden ingresar a través de la página oficial de Facebook de la Ciudad o por la página www.uberconference.com/cityofelcentro.
También puede marcar al número telefónico (760) 258-4905.
