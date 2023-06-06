HOLTVILLE — La ciudad de Holtville invitó a la comunidad a participar en nuestro segundo año del evento social Rain on Main/Ice Cream el viernes 9 de junio de 2023, de 5 de la tarde a 8 de la noche.
Las autoridades convocaron a las organizaciones locales que deseen participar en el Ice Cream Social.
Se requerirá que cada puesto venda un tipo diferente de cobertura de helado.
Los ejemplos incluyen (sándwiches de helado, chispas de chocolate, smores, banana split, etc.).
"Queremos evitar que los vendedores vendan el mismo tipo de helado", agregó la ciudad.
Comuníquese con Haley Dowsey al (760) 356-3013 o a través de hdowsey@holtville.ca.gov para obtener más información.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.