EL CENTRO — El Centro Médico Regional de El Centro lleva a cabo su tercera Noche Anual de Pintura y Salud de la Mujer este jueves de 5 de la tarde a 8:30 de la noche en su Centro de Educación Comunitaria ubicado en el Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial.
El hospital indicó que los miembros de la comunidad tendrán la oportunidad de conocer al equipo de imágenes médicas de ECRMC.
El equipo estará presente para promover los servicios de salud e imágenes disponibles para la comunidad.
El evento de pintura seguirá una charla educativa sobre salud.
Es necesario registrarse para participar en la actividad de pintura.
