IMPERIAL -- La ciudad de Imperial compartió en redes sociales que se espera que el proyecto de ampliación de la carretera La Brucherie (entre las carreteras Aten y Treshill) esté terminado el viernes 30 de diciembre de 2022.
Para preguntas o más información, comuníquese con el Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario al (760) 355-1152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.