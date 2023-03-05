IMPERIAL -- El Colegio del Valle Imperial organizará una Feria de salud y bienestar para estudiantes.
El evento se lleva a cabo este martes 7 de marzo, de 9 de la mañana a 1 de la tarde.
La feria será en el vestíbulo principal 2700 del Colegio.
El evento contará con vacunas contra el COVID-19 y la gripe, exámenes de salud, asesoramiento sobre nutrición, agencias de salud, sorteos y más.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.