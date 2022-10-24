IMPERIAL — Para conmemorar el Día Nacional de Concientización sobre la Violencia Doméstica, el Departamento de Seguridad del Colegio del Valle Imperial llevará a cabo el evento "Caminando una milla contra la violencia doméstica".
El evento tendrá lugar en el campo de atletismo de IVC de 10 a 11 de la mañana de este martes 25 de octubre.
Las mesas de recursos estarán disponibles en el College Center de 1 a 3 de la tarde.
