IMPERIAL — La Asociación de Estudiantes del Colegio del Valle Imperial celebrará una Noche de la Herencia Hispana el 30 de septiembre a las 6 de la tarde.
El evento se llevará a cabo en el Jardín de Asuntos Estudiantiles y está abierto a toda la comunidad.
Para más información, comuníquese al (760) 355-6509.
Del 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre es el Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispanoamericana.
Según el sitio de NHAM, durante este mes se reconocen los logros y aportes de los campeones hispanoamericanos que han inspirado a otros a alcanzar el éxito.
