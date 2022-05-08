EL CENTRO — La Orquesta de la Escuela Preparatoria Southwest realizará un concierto de Noche en los Oscar en el Teatro Jimmie Cannon.
El evento se desarrollará el 28 de mayo a las 7 de la tarde.
El concierto irá precedido de una recepción con catering previa al espectáculo y un “zoológico de mascotas” de instrumentos y otras actividades para los más pequeños.
Los boletos cuestan 12 dólares y están disponibles para su compra en línea a través de Eventbrite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.