Un edificio ubicado en el 1537 al poniente de Calle Mai, que será ocupado por Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, captado el miércoles en El Centro. FOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, una cadena nacional de supermercados de descuento, abrirá pronto, anunció la compañía.

El mercado estará ubicado en el 1537 al poniente de Calle Main, donde anteriormente se ubicara Joseph Market.

La empresa aún no ha anunciado una fecha oficial de apertura.

Una feria de empleo de dos días, que comenzó el miércoles y termina este jueves, se llevará a cabo en la Junta de Desarrollo de la Fuerza Laboral del Condado de Imperial, situada en el 2799 al sur de Calle Cuarta.

Traducción/Adelante Valle

